Suryakumar Yadav equals this world record of Virat Kohli!

Hyderabad: The New India T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav had made history with extraordinary performance in his first game as a full time captain against Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar Yadav was awarded the player of the match (POTM) for his match-winning knock, which took his over-all POTM award tally to 16 equaling the modern day great Virat Kohli, who also has 16 POTM awards to his name.

However, Suryakumar Yadav had achieved the feat in just 69 matches, while Kohli did it in 125 matches, including in his last international T20 match-- the T20 World Cup Final.

Meanwhile, India in their first outing at the PICS on Saturday won comfortably by over 40 runs against Sri Lanka. The blues with their all round performance had put 213 runs on the board.

Sri Lanka initially put up a good fight and challenged the Indian bowling attack until the 15 over to stay in the game. But the elegance of the Indian spinners led by Axar Patel was a little too much to handle for Lanka batters, who lost 6 wickets in quick succession. The Lanka opener Nissanka remained the top scorer in the match with 79 runs.