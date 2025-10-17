Super-Sub Akshit Leads Charge as Dabang Delhi Fend off Resilient Tamil Thalaivas, Go Level on Points With Puneri Paltan

Delhi: Dabang Delhi K.C. fended off a tough challenge from the Tamil Thalaivas as they secured an important 37-31 win at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Friday. Akshit Dhull was the main raider on the night, coming on as a substitute to score 12 points. He was ably aided by the experienced Fazel Atrachali, who scored a High Five.

They also went level on points with Puneri Paltan at the top of the table, while Arjun Deshwal also bagged a Super 10 in vain.

It was a fast start from the Tamil Thalaivas, who took the early lead led by Arjun Deshwal. Sagar Rathee then tackled Neeraj Narwal, with Aashish getting Ajinkya in Dabang Delhi’s next raid.

After multiple successful raids that got the likes of Saurabh Nandal and Fazel Atrachali, Arjun’s fine form continued as he got Surjeet Singh and Akshit in one fell swoop to inflict the first ALL OUT of the match on the Thalaivas. This gave the Thalaivas a massive lead, as the score read 13-6 at the end of the first 10 minutes.

Despite the strong start from the Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi turned the heat on their opponents in the second quarter. The ALL OUT was inflicted on the Thalaivas as Super-sub Akshit took the raiding onus on his shoulder, with his move getting both Arulnanthababu and Aashish.

Fazel tackled Arjun Deshwal, before Moein Shafaghi was tackled by Sandeep, as Dabang Delhi slowly clawed their way back into the match. Despite this, the Thalaivas held their cool, with Arjun completing his Super 10 in the final raid of the first half – a Do-Or-Die raid – with the score at 19-16.

Five minutes into the second half, and the season 8 champions Dabang Delhi came back into the match as they equalised the score. Naveen got Ronak in a successful raid, before Surjeet tackled Moein, giving the Dabang Delhi the lead. With the comeback completed, the onus was now on the Tamil Thalaivas as the score read 23-23 at the end of the third quarter.

Akshit gave Dabang Delhi the lead in the second half after he got Mohit and Ronak in one fell swoop in a Do-Or-Die raid. This move was the start of the end of the match, with Dabang Delhi taking an unassailable lead when the ALL OUT was inflicted on the Thalaivas after Aashish was tackled by Fazel Atrachali.

Akshit completed his Super 10 and then got Sagar Rathee as Dabang Delhi extended their lead to four points in the second half. Sandeep tackled Shafaghi, then Fazel got Arjun, with the Iranian completing his High Five in the final minutes of the match. As the match came to a close, the Thalaivas were left with three players on the mat, with Dabang Delhi closing out an impressive six-point win.



