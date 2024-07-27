Sudha Reddy Shines at 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Hyderabad: Philanthropist and social luminary Sudha Reddy graced the prestigious opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26, 2024. As one of the exclusive 95 holders of the coveted Trocadéro Giraffe passes, she was granted a front-row seat to the grand spectacle that was the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. The event, a dazzling spectacle of culture, sport, and international unity, saw Reddy join a distinguished roster of global leaders and celebrities.



Sudha Reddy commanded attention as she dressed in a custom neck piece by Schiaparelli. Her presence among global dignitaries and sporting icons was a testament to her stature and influence.





The Trocadéro Giraffe, a unique vantage point overlooking the Eiffel Tower, offered Reddy an unparalleled view of the opening ceremony. The exclusive access, granted to only a select few, provided a VIP experience that included a dedicated metro line and rigorous security protocols.

The Hyderabad-based businesswoman and philanthropist’s attendance at the Olympics underscores her global influence and commitment to supporting international events. As a prominent figure in the philanthropic world, she has consistently championed causes that promote education, healthcare, and social welfare.





Beyond the personal experience, Sudha Reddy’s attendance holds significance for India. Her presence on the global stage highlights the nation’s growing influence and its appreciation for sportsmanship and cultural exchange.



Sudha Reddy had the opportunity to interact with French President Emmanuel Macron, who sat very close to her and engaged with the attendees. Thomas Bach, IOC President, gave his speech right in front of the VIP section, emphasizing the Olympics' themes of peace and solidarity. Additionally, Tony Estanguet, Paris 2024 Olympic President, delivered an inspiring speech, further highlighting the event's dedication to these ideals.

Sudha Reddy stated, "Being part of this historic event was an absolute honour. The energy and enthusiasm in the stadium were infectious. The Olympics is a celebration of the human spirit, and it was inspiring to witness athletes from across the world come together to compete. One of the most memorable moments for me was when Zinedine Zidane passed the Olympic torch to Rafael Nadal, encapsulating the spirit of the Games. The speeches and interactions reinforced the message of unity and global harmony, marking the Paris Olympics as a celebration of peace and solidarity."