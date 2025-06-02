Southern Street Premier League SSPL Launched

Hyderabad/Chennai: Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali – Chairman, SSPL, Ravi Mohan – Celebrity Patron & L.T. Anand – CEO Director, SSPL launched SSPL at a glittering ceremony that featured dignitaries, businessmen, VIPs. The stunning 5-foot-high trophy was unveiled with great fanfare, alongside the reveal of the official SSPL logo and a high-octane anthem setting the tone for the adrenaline-fueled season ahead.

Cricket is an integral part of every boy in India, and most of them start with Tennis Ball Cricket. Cricket to Indians after all is more than just a sport—it’s a religion, uniting people across regions, languages, and cultures. While stadiums may host cricket’s legends, a peek into the country’s narrow lanes and bustling by lanes are where future stars are truly born, we believe! India has no dearth of cricketing talent, there just wasn’t a platform to take it to the fore.

Gully cricket, played with makeshift wickets and tennis balls, has long paved way for raw, unfiltered talent. It's here that many of India’s cricketing greats including Dhoni and Virat Kohli first honed their reflexes, creativity, and grit. From these humble beginnings, countless cricketers have risen to national and international fame, proving that passion, not privilege, defines greatness. The Southern Street Premier League (SSPL) taps into this very spirit, providing a structured platform where gully cricket’s finest can take centre-stage.

About SSPL

The South Street Premier League (SSPL) is an ambitious T10 Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament designed to bring the unmatched passion of street cricket to world class stadiums. This T10 Tennis Ball Cricket League (8 Overs Tennis Ball & 2 Overs Tape ball) is open to players above the age of 12 and does not have an upper age cap. The Entry Fee has been kept at a very affordable amount of just Rs.699 + GST.

The Selections will be held in all states, at metro cities and non-metros. The3 level selection process will be spread over a month. What sets SSPL apart is its commitment to technological innovation in player selection and game monitoring, authenticating the credibility and excitement of tennis ball cricket to professional standards. The core idea is to take local talent to international levels. The interest garnered so far has led to consideration of Finals in Sharjah, subject to stadium availability.

Transparency & Fair Play

One of the key features of SSPL is the commitment to maintaining fair play and transparency at all levels of Selection. This will be deployed through using the latest technology and sharing Report Cards of participants. This will ensure the process is unbiased. The trials will be recorded on video and participants will be given a log in to watch their game.

Technology

The latest technology has been harnessed both in player selections and will also be used to track and analyse the game. What makes this truly unique is that this level of high end and expensive technology has never been used in tennis ball cricket. Batting Assessments will be conducted through simulated environments replicating match conditions. Bowling Evaluations will Leverage thermal imaging cameras and speed-monitoring technology for real-time analysis.

League Highlights

12 Teams representing 6 states and 1 Union territory from South India

Each squad comprises 25 players

Final 500 players will be selected through a rigorous multi-city selection process. Out of which 300 players will be selected through auctions.