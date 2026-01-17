Steve Smith Blasts Big Bash League Record 32 Off Single Over

Sydney: Steve Smith smashed 32 off one over on his way to a 41-ball century to set a Big Bash League record as the Sydney Sixers edged David Warner's Sydney Thunder in an electric T20 clash.

The veteran star, fresh from leading Australia to an Ashes series victory over England, crunched four straight sixes off a stunned Ryan Hadley during the record-breaking single-over blitz on Friday evening.

It helped the Sixers to a five-wicket win at the Sydney Cricket Ground and stole the limelight from long-time Australia teammate Warner, who whacked an unbeaten 110 off 65 balls to set Smith's side 190 to win.

"We knew we had to go hard from the outset because Davey played a beautiful knock," Smith told broadcaster Kayo Sports.

Smith shared in a 141-run opening stand with Pakistan's Babar Azam (47 off 39) and briefly threatened to match or better the fastest BBL ton (39 balls).

He was eventually stumped by Sam Billings for 100 as he came down the wicket to Tanveer Sangha, having blasted five fours and nine sixes.

It moved the Sixers up to fourth on the BBL ladder and left the Thunder anchored to the bottom.