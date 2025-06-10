Star West Indies Batter Nicholas Pooran Announces Shock Retirement at 29

Port of Spain: Star West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran on Tuesday stunningly announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 29 without specifying any reasons but insisted that "much thought and reflection" had gone into taking the call.His decision came days after he opted out of selection for the T20I series against England.



The swashbuckling left-handed batter finished as West Indies' most capped T20I player with 106 matches and also its highest run-getter, with a tally of 2275 at an average of 26.14 and strike rate of 136.39. In 61 ODI appearances, he scored 1983 runs at an average of 39.66 and strike rate of 99.15.

"After much thought and reflection, I've decided to announce my retirement from international cricket," Pooran, a former West Indies white-ball captain, wrote on his social media pages.

"This game we love has given and will continue to give so much - joy, purpose, unforgettable memories, and a chance to represent the people of the West Indies," said the Trinidadian who made his international debut in 2016 in a T20 International match.

He never played Test cricket for his country.

"Wearing that maroon, standing for the anthem, and giving everything I had each time I stepped on the field... it's hard to put into words what that truly means to me. To have led the team as captain is a privilege I will always hold close to my heart," he said.

Pooran had recently opted out of selection for West Indies' T20I series against England after playing the full Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

He hasn't featured in ODIs since West Indies' exit in the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers. His last match for West Indies was against Bangladesh at Kingstown in December 2024.

"To the fans - thank you for your unwavering love. You lifted me in the tough moments and celebrated the good ones with unmatched passion. To my family, friends and teammates - thank you for walking the journey with me. Your belief and support carried me through it all," he wrote.

"Though this international chapter of my career closes, my love for West Indies Cricket will never fade. I wish the team and the region nothing but success and strength for the road ahead."

A regular in the franchise circuit, Pooran is expected to feature in the Major League Cricket (MLC) and The Hundred this summer. Apart from the Caribbean Premier League and the IPL, he is also a regular in the ILT20 in the UAE.

He had a magnificent season in 2024, hitting the most sixes in a calendar year (170) before finishing IPL 2025 with 524 runs at a strike rate of 196.25 with five half-centuries.

He was expected to be a key part of West Indies' plans for the T20 World Cup early next year, before Tuesday's shock announcement.

Cricket West Indies lauded Pooran for his outstanding contribution to Caribbean cricket.

"Nicholas officially informed the leadership of his decision to retire from international cricket, bringing to a close a significant chapter in his career," it said.

"A world-class player and a game changer, Nicholas leaves the game as the most capped West Indian...His performances on the field and influence within the team have made a lasting impact on West Indies cricket.

"We salute his achievements and thank him for the moments he has given fans across the region and beyond. We wish him all the very best in the next phase of his journey."