Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was involved in an intense disagreement with Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia during the Indian Premier League (IPL) owner's meeting at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai on Wednesday, claimed reports.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, both the IPL owners were engaged in an argument over the retentions. Wadia was voicing for the complete revamping of the teams, while Sharukh was dissenting about the mega auction event that is due before the next season of IPL.

In the owner's meet, many were physically present including Shahrukh Khan (KKR), Sanjiv Goenka (LSG), Rupa Gurunath (CSK), Kavya Maran (SRH) and others. While some others like the Ambanis (MI) have joined virtually.

The Punjab Kings co-owner felt that there should be a very minimum of retention this season, while SRK was contending against it, claimed the report.

Meanwhile, some reports claimed that a popular franchise was seeking more than eight retention, while most teams sought 5-6 players for retention.

A report also claimed that the owners took it to the board to take action on foreign players, who withdraw from the tournament at the last moment citing improper reasons.