Sri Lanka's sports psychologist offers to help Hardik Pandya

A Sri Lankan psychologist Samantha Rupasiri has come forward "to help" Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya in his difficult times he's running through.

Recently, Hardik and his wife Natasa Stankovic have officially confirmed their separation and the couple issued a joint statement on social media indicating their mutual decision to part ways and their plan to co-parent their son Agastya. As Hardik is in Sri Lanka to represent the Indian cricket team to participate in the 3 T20Is, the psychologist has offered her services to keep the player mentally fit.

"I am not aware whether the Indian team has brought any mental expert on this tour but if not, I am available to him for personal consultation", Samanrtha Rupasiri, who is officially serving in the Service Sector, in a telephonic conversation said.

Samantha Rupasri graduated from University of Peradeniya in 2002 and contributed her guidance conducting educational sessions to Max Cricket Academy established at Keththarama in 2003. At that time Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara,Dilruwan Perera, Dilhara Lokuhettige,Dhammika Prasadand and many more players were representing in U 19 squad. At present she is consulting several sports persons with the wide range of her knowledge as a sport psychologist.

"Mainly sports psychologists are considering two major aspects. One is enhancing the performance of a player and other is to enhance the mental well-being".

"It depends on Hardik's personal perception that he is coping with the situation. If he announced a separation of his marriage he would be able to face the situation.But everything depends on his mental condition, how he is managing his mindfulness. On this tour. If I am given a chance to interact with him I am confident of bringing him out of this trauma".