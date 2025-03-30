SRH threatens to leave Hyderabad; cites harassment by HCA!

Hyderabad: The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) management had threatened to move out of the city and chose a different venue for the reminder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season over unprofessional behavior from the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), claimed reports.



As per a report published by a popular media house, the former IPL champion franchise has been facing constant harassment from HCA officials, who are demanding free tickets.

The report claims that SRH general manager had written a letter (mail) to the HCA treasurer about the issues. In the mail, SRH GM alleged that the 2016 champions franchise is associated with HCA for the past 12 years but only started facing issues since last season. He also highlighted HCA president's involvement in the intimidation.





He stated that SRH pays the appropriate rent for the use of the stadium to HCA and during the IPL the stadium is under their jurisdiction. The GM also highlighted that the management, as per the contract, gives 10 percent of complimentary tickets in each stand to HCA.

Moreover, he even stressed an incident from the last game, where HCA officials refused to open the F3 box until they got 20 extra tickets.



He also made it clear to HCA that SRH is ready to move out if necessary. And if that is what they (HCA) want, he sought a written response. So that they can inform the BCCI, Telangana Government and SRH management and shift to another venue.

Additionally, he requested a meeting with the apex council body to resolve the issue.