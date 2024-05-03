SRH Captain Pat Cummins recreates viral scene from 'Aavesham'

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins enacted a viral scene from Fahadh Faasil-starrer 'Aavesham' after the 1-run win over the table topper Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL season.





Sunrisers Hyderabad shared the video of Pat Cummins grooving to the folk song 'Karinkaliyalle' on X. In the video, Cummins makes a straight face while leaning to one side of the pillar and a happy face while leaning to another side of the pillar.



SRH skipper can be seen making straight faces when Rajasthan Royals is progressing in the match and happy faces when Hyderabad team makes a comeback and wins the match.









Karinkaliyalle song trend became viral all-over social media after Fahadh Faasil's character 'Ranga' grooved to the song in the Aavesham movie.



With 6 wins in 10 matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to the fourth place in the points table.



