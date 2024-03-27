Sports Schedule
Sports Schedule for Wednesday, March 27 CRICKET: *IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.
*Preview of IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in Jaipur.
*Other stories related to India and international cricket.
FOOTBALL: *Stories related to Indian and international football.
BADMINTON: *Madrid Spain Masters in Madrid.
GOLF *Indians playing around the world. PTI AM AM AM
