Ravichandran Ashwin Ruled Out of BBL 15 Due To Knee Injury

Spin great Ravichandran Ashwin has missed out on becoming the first capped Indian male cricketer to play in Australia’s Big Bash League after being ruled out of the tournament due to knee injury.

Ashwin injured his knee while training in Chennai in preparation for the upcoming BBL 15 season. “I've had a procedure, and the outcome means I will miss BBL 15,” he said in a statement.

The 39-year-old spin legend said that he was gutted to miss BBL 15. “My focus now is recovery and coming back stronger. I’m grateful to the Thunder family and the fans for the warmth they’ve already shown me. That is tough to say. I was genuinely excited to be part of this group and play in front of you,” he said.

“For now it is rehab, recovery, and doing the work to come back stronger. From my first chat with the club, I have felt only warmth from Trent, the staff, the players, and so many of you who have already reached out. Thank you for making me feel at home before a ball has been bowled.

“I will be watching every game and cheering for both our women's and men's teams. If rehab and travel line up, and only if the doctors are happy, I would love to be around later in the season and say hello in person. No promises. That is the intent.

Please keep packing ENGIE Stadium and keep the noise up. Your support matters more than you know. Thank you for the love. Wishing both Thunder teams a big year.”