Special Olympics World Winter Games: India win 5 medals on Day 2

New Delhi: India secured two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal across two sporting disciplines to extend their medal tally to nine on the second day of the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy.



Snowboarding, which brought India four medals on the opening day of the tournament, added two more accolades to the tally on Wednesday.

Bharti (division F25) clinched a gold medal in the Novice Slalom Final, while Harshita Thakur (division F26) secured a bronze in the same event.

This marked Bharti's second gold medal in the tournament, while Harshita had previously won a silver on the inaugural day.

The Indian contingent also made its mark in Alpine Skiing, securing one gold and two silver medals in the discipline.

Nirmala Devi (division F06) clinched gold, while Radha Devi (division F01) earned silver in the Intermediate Giant Slalom Final.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar, (division M02), claimed silver in the Novice Giant Slalom Final, further adding to India's impressive tally.

While the total number of sporting disciplines being played at the tournament is eight, the Indian contingent is participating in six events -- Snowboarding, Snowshoeing, Alpine Skiing, Speed Skating, Floorball and Cross Country Skiing.