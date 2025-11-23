Spain to Face Italy in Davis Cup Final

BOLOGNA, Italy: Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez helped Spain set up a Davis Cup final with two-time defending champions Italy after eliminating Alexander Zverev's Germany on Saturday.

As in the quarter-final victory against the Czech Republic, qualification came down to the decisive doubles match, in which Granollers and Martinez defeated German pair Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

"I'm really proud of my players, they had to fight to get this far," said Spain captain David Ferrer.

Having rallied after being thoroughly outplayed in the first set, the Germans faltered at the start of the third, losing their serve to love to fall behind 3-1.

Their only break point at 5-3 was saved by an ace from Granollers, and the match ended two points later with a smash from Martinez.

Pablo Carreno Busta had handed Spain the advantage in the first match of the tie, beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 7-6 (8/6).

However, the straight-sets win was not without drama as the Spaniard recovered from 6-1 down in the tie-break to win seven consecutive points and give Spain the edge.

The German had earlier saved three match points to hold on for 5-5 in the second set.

He then started the tie-break impeccably, building what appeared to be an unassailable advantage. But his nerve suddenly deserted him and Carreno Busta pulled off an incredible comeback.

"When you have three match points and you didn't make it, it's true that you probably think a lot of things," said the Spaniard.

"So I just continued fighting and believing.

"It's a really important victory for me and I think also for the Team Spain."

World number three Zverev, the highest-ranked player among the eight teams that qualified in the absence of Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Italy's Jannik Sinner, then levelled by defeating 36th-ranked Jaume Munar 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/5).

After seeing his early break wiped out, Zverev made his move in the tie-break to storm to a one-set lead.

Munar hit back by pouncing on the German's serve in the third game of the second frame.

However, Zverev kept his calm to force a second tie-break from which he emerged victorious to bring out the doubles pairings.

"I didn't play my best today," said Zverev.

"I thought the first match (Thursday) was better. But I won. We're in the Davis Cup. It doesn't matter how you win, as long as you get the point for your team."

Last year three-time champions Germany were defeated by the Netherlands in the semi-finals in Malaga, the host city for the finals for several years before it moved to Bologna in 2025.

The Spanish will be aiming for their seventh title on Sunday, against an opponent they have beaten six times in 13 Davis Cup encounters. Spain last won the competition in 2019.