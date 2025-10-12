Spain Reigns Supreme at the FIP Silver Radha TMT Indian Open

Hyderabad: The FIP Silver Radha TMT Indian Open concluded in fantastic fashion with Spanish duos Lucía Manquillo Alarza and Lucía Luján Rodríguez, and G. Figuerola Santiago and R. Belmont Pastor claiming the title in the Women’s and Men’s categories repectively at the KPGBA courts in Hyderabad.

In the women’s final, Spain’s Lucía Manquillo Alarza and Lucía Luján Rodríguez (1) showcased remarkable resilience to edge past the second-seeded duo of M. Koek and V. Kurz in a thrilling three-set contest. After taking the opening set 6-3, the Spanish top seeds faltered in the second, allowing Koek and Kurz to level the match 6-4. However, Manquillo and Luján regrouped strongly in the decider, regaining control with sharp net play and tactical precision to close out the final 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 and lift the women’s title.

The men’s final also went Spain’s way, with G. Figuerola Santiago and R. Belmont Pastor (4) prevailing over compatriots M. Melero Bernal and N. Zurita (6) in straight sets. Figuerola and Belmont displayed impeccable coordination and strong defensive play, taking the opening set 6-3 before sealing the championship in a tight second-set tiebreaker 7-5. Their consistent shot-making and smart tactical variations proved decisive as they secured the men’s crown in style.

Earlier in the semifinals, Manquillo and Luján had breezed past India’s S. Dandu and P. Manikonda 6-0, 6-0, while Koek and Kurz advanced following a retirement from Thailand’s B. Luttikhuis and J. Hemmes (4). In the men’s draw, Figuerola and Belmont dominated Argentina’s M. Conte Gonzalez and M. Cabrera 6-1, 6-3, as Melero Bernal and Zurita overcame Great Britain’s E. Bardo and Egypt’s M. Hesham 6-1, 6-3.