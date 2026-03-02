Spain-Argentina 'Finalissima' in Qatar At Risk Amid US, Israel Attacks on Iran

The "Finalissima" match between Spain and Argentina in Doha is in doubt after the Qatar Football Association suspended football tournaments indefinitely following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and retaliatory missiles fired at the Arabian Peninsula.

The contest between European champions Spain and Copa America winners Argentina was scheduled for March 27 at Doha's Lusail Stadium, with potential big-name players involved including Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi.

"Qatar Football Association announces the postponement of all tournaments, competitions and matches, effective from today and until further notice," the FA said in a statement on Sunday.

"The new dates for the resumption of competitions will be announced in due course through the Association's official channels."

The final call on whether to postpone the game rests with event organisers UEFA and CONMEBOL - football's governing bodies for Europe and South America.

The Bahrain FA postponed all its matches until further notice, while the Asian Football Confederation on Sunday announced it was delaying Champions League Elite fixtures in the region.

The Asian Champions League Two, which is at the quarter-final stage, has also been affected, along with games in the Challenge League - Asia's third-tier continental club competition.

Beyond football, Euroleague Basketball announced the cancellation of the NextGen EuroLeague qualifying tournament in Abu Dhabi, citing safety and security concerns for participants.

"After careful evaluation and ongoing consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders, it was determined that cancelling the event is the most responsible course of action at this time," the league said in a statement on Sunday.

The world governing body for basketball (FIBA) also called off four games in the region on Monday ahead of the second window of the 2027 World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

The postponed games include Iraq v Jordan, Iran v Syria and Lebanon v India in Beirut, and Qatar v Saudi Arabia in Doha.

Countries across the Middle East have been on high alert since Saturday when the U.S. and Israel launched air strikes against Iran, aimed at diminishing Iran's military capability.

Iran retaliated by attacking U.S. targets around the region, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.