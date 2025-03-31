Some of Chennai Super Kings mistakes were quite painful to watch: Rayudu

Following Rajasthan Royals' win over Chennai Super Kings in TATA IPL 2025, JioStar experts Kane Williamson and Ambati Rayudu shared their insights on Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live on JioHotstar. They analysed key moments, Rajasthan Royals’ fielding, and MS Dhoni’s presence at the crease. With Mumbai Indians set to face Kolkata Knight Riders today, they also discussed MI's season under Hardik Pandya and their current form.



Kane Williamson on Nitish Rana’s Innings and Rajasthan Royals’ Fielding

Speaking exclusively on Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, JioStar expert Kane Williamson analysed Nitish Rana’s match-winning performance and the role of Rajasthan Royals’ fielding in securing the victory. Nitish is an excellent player of spin, but he got his innings started against the seam, using the pace well. He accessed the areas behind square nicely and perhaps came in at No. 3 due to the left-hand, right-hand combination. It was an incredible knock of the highest standard, and I think that’s key for him moving forward in this tournament. Rajasthan Royals have several other talented batters, but today, Nitish was the match-winner. That said, in a game like this—on a surface where the margins are so fine—I believe Rajasthan Royals’ fielding is what truly got them across the line.

Ambati Rayudu on the Impact of Fielding in a Close Game

Discussing the importance of fielding in a closely contested match, JioStar expert Ambati Rayudu emphasized how Rajasthan Royals’ sharp efforts in the field made a difference. "When you're playing a close game, these one-percenters really matter. We saw quite a few incredible catches in this match—it’s rare to see that! On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings didn’t field well at all, except for maybe one or two stops in the infield. Rajasthan Royals were really up for it, and this shows that fielding is not just about having a young side—it’s about anticipation and awareness. Riyan Parag’s catch, when Shivam Dube was going strong, was a real game-changer. Chennai Super Kings have never been known for their fielding—maybe in their earlier years—but what they’ve done in their first two matches this season has been quite poor. Dropping easy chances and struggling in the outfield—these are areas they need to address quickly. Some of their mistakes were quite painful to watch."

Kane Williamson on MS Dhoni’s Presence at the Crease

Reflecting on the electrifying atmosphere when MS Dhoni walked out to bat, Kane Williamson highlighted the aura surrounding the legendary captain. "The fact that Chennai Super Kings were playing an away match, yet the entire crowd was dressed in yellow, was just incredible. We’ve seen this so many times before. I felt like it was written in the stars for MS to come in and smash 20 runs in an over to finish things off—he’s done it so often. But it was a tough ask, needing 40 off the last two overs. Still, it was special to see him walk out. I can only imagine how intimidating it must be for any opposition trying to defend a total when he’s at the crease."

Ambati Rayudu on Mumbai Indians' Season and Hardik Pandya’s Leadership

Speaking about Mumbai Indians' campaign in the TATA IPL 2025 and Hardik Pandya’s captaincy, Ambati Rayudu shared his perspective on their struggles and the way forward. "I think Mumbai Indians have a solid squad this year—it’s only a matter of time before they turn things around. They have the right players; it’s just about fine-tuning the combinations and placing the pieces correctly. Maybe sending Naman Dhir at No. 3 and pushing Hardik Pandya up the order could strengthen the batting line-up. As for Hardik, he has already proven himself as a leader with Gujarat Titans, and I don’t think any other Indian cricketer has faced a tougher phase than he has. Despite that, he has shown incredible mental strength, winning crucial ICC tournaments for India. Now, leading Mumbai Indians is another testament to his resilience. I’m sure he and the team will bounce back strongly."