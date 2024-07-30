Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Thakur move up in ICC T20I rankings after Asia Cup

Dubai: India's Smriti Mandhana moved up to fourth place in the list of batters, while seamer Renuka Singh Thakur was ranked fifth among bowlers, in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I rankings issued on Tuesday.

India opener and vice-captain Mandhana, who scored a vital 60 in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, moved up one place to fourth with 743 rating points.

Australia's Beth Mooney is at the top spot with 769 points. Mandhana is the only player from India in the top 10 list, while Shafali Verma with 631 points is at 11 position.

Among bowlers, Renuka, who snapped seven wickets in the tournament, is ranked fifth with 722 rating points as she moved up four places. At number 2 is another Indian pacer Deepti Sharma with 755 points. England's Sarah Glenn is at the top of the table.