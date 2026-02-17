Smriti Mandhana Named BBC Indian Sportswoman of The Year For 2025

India star batter Smriti Mandhana was named the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year for 2025.

Mandhana played a pivotal role in India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 triumph and also lifted the Women’s Premier League trophy for the second time.

Smriti clinched the title after beating teammate and Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, chess grandmaster Divya Deshmukh, hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, and shooter Suruchi Singh.

Smriti’s mother, Smita Mandhana, accepted the award on her behalf as the star batter is currently on a tour of Australia for a bilateral series.

“Thank you, BBC, for giving me the award for Best Sportswoman of the Year. 2025 was a special year for women’s cricket, especially towards the end when we had the World Cup. I’m happy I could contribute and help India win matches,” Smriti Mandhana said while accepting the award.

Smriti was chosen by a distinguished grand jury comprising Leander Paes, Deepa Malik, and Anju Bobby George.