Skipper Shubman Gill Joins Gujarat Titans Camp Ahead of IPL 2026

Captain Shubman Gill on Tuesday joined the Gujarat Titans squad as the team prepares for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

With the schedule for the first phase of the season announced, Gujarat Titans will begin their campaign with an away clash against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31. The Gill-led side will then return home to Ahmedabad to face Rajasthan Royals on April 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The team is also scheduled to feature in two more away fixtures against Delhi Capitals on April 8 and against Lucknow Super Giants on April 12.

Ticket sales are now live exclusively on BookMyShow, the franchise’s official ticketing partner, and on the Titans FAM app for Gujarat Titans’ home matches. Fans can book their tickets on the Titans FAM app or through https://bookmy.show/qCbn3lXey1b

Gujarat Titans have been among the most consistent teams in the IPL, reaching the playoffs in three of their first four seasons and winning the title in their inaugural campaign in 2022.