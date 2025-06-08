Siraj is Very, Very Capable in English Conditions: Ex-India Bowling Coach

New Delhi: With India heading into what's set to be a high voltage five-match Test series in England, former bowling coach Bharat Arun has recalled some of those tactical things which could decide the fate of the Indian pacers in the swinging conditions in England.





Discussing the evolution and impact of Mohammed Siraj with Revsportz, Arun took a deep dive into how conditions and angles could magnify or reduce the effectiveness of a bowler.

Arun highlighted Siraj's 2021 performances, particularly how his natural angle worked well against left-handers.



Arun said while speaking to Boria Majumdar on Revsportz, "Especially when bowling to left-handers, he had an actual angle which was leaving them."





"But he tried to cut out that angle by going round the wicket to them. And your effectiveness comes down, especially when there is a slight movement off the wicket," he added.

He pointed out a specific moment at Lord's where tactical adjustment made a significant difference.



"Especially at Lord's, where there is a slope. And if you're using it when you're bowling from the Pavilion End, and if you're going to be bowling round the wicket, you don't get the advantage of the slope," he said.





"So, just at tea time, I remember asking him to go over the wicket and bowl. The line should be the leg of the left-hander. So, natural angle that leaves him, it will be leaving him on off stump," he noted.

Arun says that change paid off. He described Siraj as "very, very capable and implied that he might be one of the most important bowlers in the upcoming series due to his awareness of conditions and grasp of angles.



The former India bowling coach also spoke highly of Arshdeep Singh's potential, especially in seam-friendly English conditions.





"I was particularly impressed with Arshdeep during the IPL. He could move the white ball both ways, Arun said.

He also emphasized the role of the Dukes ball in England, often considered a paradise for seamers.



"Probably the Dukes is the most bowler-friendly ball in world cricket. In terms of seam, in terms of the shine, the conditions in England are so conducive." he remarked.



Arun thinks that bowlers like Siraj and Arshdeep could have a significant impact in England Test series thanks to the Dukes ball, Lord's slope, and India's strong pace battery but only if they can comprehend and adjust to the finer details of English conditions.



India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc). Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeen Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.