Sinner Hails 'Inspiration' Djokovic Ahead of Australian Open Blockbuster

Melbourne: Reigning champion Jannik Sinner called Novak Djokovic "an inspiration" after setting up an Australian Open semi-final blockbuster against the 24-time Grand Slam winner.

Italian second seed Sinner swatted aside big-serving American Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and has dropped only one set in moving ominously into the last four.

The other semi-final at Melbourne Park is between world number one Carlos Alcaraz and third-ranked Alexander Zverev.

"We all know what a challenge I am up to," the relentless Sinner, who is chasing a third Australian title in a row, said of facing Djokovic, 38.

"These are the moments you practise for and wake up for in the morning.

"It improves you as a player and a person, we are lucky to have Novak still here playing incredible tennis for his age."

Sinner has a 6-4 win-loss record over the Serb, but has won their last five encounters.

Djokovic, a record 10-time winner in Melbourne, took his place in the semi-finals when Italian opponent Lorenzo Musetti retired hurt when he was leading the Serb 6-4, 6-3, 1-3.

Sinner, who has now reached a sixth consecutive Grand Slam semi-final, said that Djokovic still set the standard for professionalism.

"Me, as a 24-year-old, I'm lucky to have someone like him in front of my eyes, and I can hopefully learn something," said Sinner, who together with Alcaraz has dominated the last eight majors.

"He's an inspiration for all of us and especially the young players," he added.

Imperious Sinner

Sinner and Shelton came into the quarter-final with the Italian having won eight of their nine previous meetings in straight sets.

Eighth-seeded Shelton has got the better of Sinner just once, in their first encounter, in 2023.

Sinner's dominance includes winning their Melbourne semi-final 12 months ago, and it was to be more of the same on a cool evening on Rod Laver Arena.

Sinner raced into a 4-1 lead in the first set as he sent Shelton, who is a year younger at 23, scurrying to all corners of the court.

A Sinner ace sealed the first set in 49 minutes and, despite having the crowd willing him on, Shelton was broken again in falling two sets down.

Four-time major champion Sinner was imperious and looked unflustered on the few occasions that the aggressive Shelton put him under the cosh.

They went with serve in the third set and Shelton did his best to feed off what he has approvingly called a "rowdy" Melbourne crowd.

But he struck his 33rd unforced error to give Sinner three break points, and after saving one of them, the American double-faulted to gift his opponent a 5-4 lead and signal the end was close.

"We go day by day, today I felt I was moving again a little bit better, I feel physically stronger again," Sinner said.