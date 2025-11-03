Sinner, Alcaraz to Meet in South Korea Exhibition Match Ahead of Australian Open

Seoul: Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will face off in an exhibition match in South Korea in January ahead of the Australian Open, organisers said Monday.

Italy's Sinner usurped his rival from Spain as world number one after winning the Paris Masters for the first time on Sunday.

The two best players in men's tennis will meet in the "Hyundai Card Super Match" on January 10 in Incheon, near Seoul.

"For domestic tennis fans it will be the very first opportunity to see the two top-ranked players compete," said a Hyundai press release.

Alcaraz, who has complained about there being too many matches on the ATP Tour, leads their head-to-head record 10-5.

Sinner will defend his Australian Open title in the first Grand Slam of 2026, which begins in Melbourne on January 18.