Sepaktakraw player Navatha has staged a remarkable comeback after a severe knee injury, winning a silver medal at the National Games. The athlete had suffered a major ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) tear during a training camp in Goa while preparing for the 2024 Asian Games.

Her recovery was guided by Dr Hariprakash, Consultant Orthopedic Arthroscopy, Joint Replacement & Sports Surgeon at KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad. Speaking about the procedure, Dr Hariprakash said, “Navatha sustained a complete ACL tear, which required surgical reconstruction using a graft from one of her own ligaments. Post-surgery physiotherapy was crucial, and she made a full recovery, eventually resuming competitive play and winning a national medal.”

Navatha described the emotional and physical challenges of her journey: “I was excited to train for the Asian Games, but the injury was devastating. I consulted Dr Hariprakash immediately, and after surgery and months of physiotherapy, I gradually returned to the sport. Sepaktakraw relies heavily on the knees, and I honestly didn’t believe I could play again. Winning a silver medal now is beyond my expectations.”

Dr Hariprakash emphasised the importance of timely medical consultation after sports injuries, careful post-surgery physiotherapy, and the benefits of using the body’s own ligaments for reconstruction.

Navatha’s inspiring journey highlights resilience, determination, and the role of expert medical care in helping athletes overcome career-threatening injuries.