"Shivam Dube Covers All Hardik Pandya's Roles," Says Abhishek Nayar

Speaking on ‘Cricket Live’, JioStar expert Suresh Raina highlighted the importance of Shubman Gill’s approach:

When Shubman was batting with Abhishek, we saw a different kind of partnership. After wickets fell, he adjusted, rotated the strike well, and stayed positive throughout. The pitch was on the slower side, and the fast bowlers were using variations, so it wasn’t easy to score freely. But Shubman’s innings was crucial in taking India to a strong total, and the Indian bowlers showed later why batting was difficult on this wicket.The most effective thing about Axar Patel’s bowling is the timing of when he comes on to bowl. He often bowls in the powerplay, and Suryakumar Yadav has been very consistent in using him between the 7th and 11th overs. That’s when you tend to pick up wickets and tighten the scoring rate. The combination of Axar and Varun Chakravarthy bowling in tandem after the powerplay makes it very tough for batters. Post the Ravindra Jadeja era, Axar has become that high-impact player with both bat and ball. His bowling may look simple, but it’s extremely effective.We always say that Hardik Pandya is the kind of all-rounder that India requires. But game after game, Shivam Dube has shown that he can be that all-rounder as well. You don’t really feel the absence of Hardik Pandya because Shivam bowls important overs, takes key wickets, and contributes with the bat in different situations. Today again, he scored crucial runs and took two big wickets when Australia were looking to accelerate. Whenever he has been challenged by this Indian team management, he has come up with flying colours. He may not be tagged as ‘the all-rounder’, but he does everything that an Indian all-rounder needs to do. He is giving the balance that the Indian team requires, not only in foreign conditions but also when they play in India.