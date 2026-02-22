Shikhar Dhawan Marries Sophie Shine in Private Ceremony

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan married his longtime partner Sophie Shine in an intimate wedding ceremony held in the Delhi-NCR region on Saturday. The celebration was attended by close family members and a small circle of friends.

The couple had been together for over a year before announcing their engagement on January 12, 2026. They confirmed the news publicly through social media, putting an end to speculation surrounding Dhawan’s personal life.

For the ceremony, Dhawan wore a cream-coloured sherwani adorned with floral patterns, while Sophie complemented him in a lehenga featuring a matching floral theme.

This marks Dhawan’s second marriage. The former India opener officially separated from his former wife, Aesha Mukerji, in October 2023, concluding their 11-year marriage. The couple had tied the knot in 2011. Aesha has two daughters from a previous marriage.

The first images from the wedding surfaced online after Dhawan’s former teammate Yuzvendra Chahal shared photographs from the ceremony on social media, captioning the post, “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai,” offering fans a glimpse into the private celebration.