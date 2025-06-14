Shattering Stereotypes : A Woman Coach Leading the Charge in TNPL

Cricket, a sport steeped in tradition, is witnessing a subtle yet powerful transformation. As women continue to break new ground in male-dominated spaces, Anusha Prabhakaran stands as a beacon of progress.

The seasoned Strength & Conditioning (S&C) coach for Tiruppur Tamizhans team is rewriting norms by becoming the first woman to take charge of fitness training for a senior men’s cricket team in Tamil Nadu’s TNPL.

With a deep understanding of the game and an unwavering passion for conditioning athletes, she is redefining what is possible.



A Rare Instance in Indian Cricket



While female S&C coaches have been seamlessly working with male athletes worldwide, India is still in the early stages of embracing this change. Anusha proudly acknowledges this shift, speaking exclusively, "Women S&C coaches are being engaged in men's teams abroad, both in team and individual sports. In India, it’s still a new space, but I’m honored to be the first woman S&C coach working with the senior men’s cricket team in Tamil Nadu’s TNPL".

Understanding Athletes Beyond Gender



Anusha approaches her role with a mindset that transcends gender. To her, conditioning is about understanding the intensity and mindset of players rather than categorizing them by gender. “Whether it’s men or women, as an S&C coach, my job is to grasp their workload, structure the right schedule, and focus on recovery. Having played professional cricket for Tamil Nadu for ten years, I have a deep understanding of the game’s demands".

Her experience on the field provides her with insights into player psychology, workload management, and peak performance strategies. The real challenge lies in how fast an S&C coach can adapt to athletes’ needs rather than the gender divide.



Support from Players and Staff



Transitioning into a male team environment could have posed challenges, but Anusha found immense support from the players and coaching staff. “This is my first assignment with a men’s team, and the franchise, support staff, and players have all been incredibly cooperative. They treat me as an equal, and that makes the job easier. Sure, there are practical challenges, but those shouldn’t be viewed as hurdles—we just get on with the job".

She emphasizes that the core principles of training remain the same, irrespective of gender. The only variation lies in training intensity, which is influenced by physiological differences, but beyond that, her role remains unchanged.



Balancing Family and Profession



Anusha’s journey is one of personal and professional sacrifice. She juggles her demanding schedule while managing responsibilities as a mother and a railway professional. “I hardly get time with my family, and my four-year-old son misses me a lot. But I make sure to connect with him whenever I get a break. My mother, a former national athlete, understands the demands of my job. It’s her unwavering support that keeps me going".

Her career progression owes much to her mentor, Srinivasa Rao, whom she credits for guiding her into the S&C field since 2018.



Aiming for International Heights



The TNPL assignment is just the beginning of what Anusha hopes will be an international career. With the invaluable guidance of her support staff, including veteran figures like Manager Ashok Anand and Coach R. Muralidhar, she is learning from the best. “Working alongside international stars like T. Natarajan and Sai Kishore is an enriching experience. I aim to continue my learning through NCA-CoE camps and professional development opportunities, ensuring I stay competitive".

Beyond her TNPL role, Anusha has been making strides with the Kerala senior women’s team, receiving strong backing from officials who recognize her impact. She expresses gratitude towards Kerala Cricket Association members Vinoth S Kumar and Bineesh Kodiyeri for their unwavering support.



A Legacy in the Making



Anusha Prabhakaran is paving the way for aspiring female professionals in the strength and conditioning field. She is proof that expertise, commitment, and resilience transcend gender barriers. As she continues to strive for excellence, her journey stands as an inspiration for many more to follow.