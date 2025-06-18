Shardul Thakur Remembers 2021 Series as India Prepares for England Tests

London: As India prepares for a much-anticipated five-match Test series in England, memories of the thrilling 2021 tour still linger, especially for Shardul Thakur, who played a pivotal role in that campaign.

The last time these two sides met in the longest format, the series ended in a 2-2 draw, with Thakur delivering one of the standout performances in the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval, helping India secure a memorable 157-run victory.



Now, part of the current Indian squad once again, Thakur looks back fondly at that series.



"I think the 2021 series, where we won a couple of games, the first one we could have won too, but unfortunately it rained on the last day and we couldn't chase down the total. Then we won at Lord's, followed by the Oval. Later, we returned for the fifth Test next year, and the series ended 2-2. That series remains one of the fondest memories of my career, definitely one of the best I've been a part of, he said.

At the Oval, Thakur produced an extraordinary all-round performance when India needed it the most. Coming in with the team in trouble, he hammered a 36-ball 57 in the first innings, injecting crucial momentum. He followed it up with another counter-attacking 60 off 72 in the second innings, and also chipped in with two vital wickets including the then England captain Ice Root, during the hosts' chase.

India took a 2-1 lead after that Oval win, but the fifth Test was postponed due to COVID-19 and played the following year. England won the rescheduled match, leveling the series at 2-2

Reflecting on the unique challenges of playing in England, Thakur said, "It's always exciting to play in this part of the world. The biggest challenge is the weather, sometimes it's cloudy, sometimes bright and sunny, and you need to adjust your game quickly, whether you're batting or bowling."

Thakur is also optimistic about the new-look Indian side heading into this series, especially with several young players in the mix.

"It's good to have fresh energy in the team. A few youngsters are coming up, and new talent is always exciting. England too is playing a different brand of cricket now, but it's a chance for us to surprise them. We're here to put on a show. Winning an away series is always special, and if we can pull this off, it would be massive for the entire nation," he added.

As India begins a new chapter in Test cricket post the retirements of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, players like Shardul Thakur will be key figures in ensuring continuity, experience, and firepower in overseas conditions.