Shai Hope Replaces Will Jacks in Pretoria Capitals Squad for SA20 Season 4

29 Oct 2025 12:20 PM IST

Will Jacks will be unavailable for the season due to international commitments

Shai Hope Replaces Will Jacks in Pretoria Capitals Squad for SA20 Season 4
Shai Hope. (AP Photo)
Pretoria Capitals have announced the signing of West Indies T20I captain Shai Hope for the upcoming SA20 Season 4.
Hope joins the Capitals, bringing leadership, experience, and consistency to the line-up.
Will Jacks will be unavailable for the season due to international commitments, with Hope stepping in as his replacement to add depth and stability to the team’s batting order.

