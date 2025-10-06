Serie A: Napoli Move Top With Battling 2-1 Win Over Genoa

Naples: Second-half goals from Andre Anguissa and Rasmus Hojlund helped Napoli battle back to earn a 2-1 home win over Genoa on Sunday as the defending champions moved top of the Serie A standings.

Napoli's perfect start to the league campaign was ended by a 2-1 loss at AC Milan last weekend, and Antonio Conte's side risked a second successive defeat before a spirited fightback, which followed AS Roma's earlier 2-1 win at Fiorentina.

Napoli are on 15 points, ahead of Roma on goal difference, with AC Milan, who are away to Juventus later on Sunday, and Inter Milan both three points behind. Genoa, without a league win, are second from the bottom on two points.

Conte opted to rest Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgian midfielder had started all seven games this season, bringing in winger David Neres, but it was Anguissa who proved vital to Napoli.

"The three points are the most important thing, I don't need the MVP award," Anguissa told DAZN.

"I give it to my son who always asks me for a new one. For the team it's all about winning, that's what matters most."

For all their possession and attacking play early on, Napoli failed to create any real first-half danger.

The hosts' best chance came from Genoa defender Alessandro Marcandalli's attempted clearance which ricocheted off striker Hojlund and almost found the net.

Genoa, who had registered two goals in their previous five league games, took the lead with an audacious piece of magic from Jeff Ekhator in the 33rd minute.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy rounded Mathias Olivera, took the ball into the area and squared a pass which 18-year-old Ekhator finished off with a deft back-heel strike from just inside the six-yard box.

Injury issues and fightback

Napoli lost Stanislav Lobotka to injury before the break, with Conte introducing Billy Gilmour, and there were more problems for the hosts with Matteo Politano going down which led to De Bruyne making his entrance five minutes into the second half.

"It was a really beautiful first half on our part. I think we played with personality and organisation," Genoa coach Patrick Vieira told Sky Sport.

"Unfortunately, the second half, when they made these changes, was a bit difficult for us, also on the physical aspect."

Leonardo Spinazzola also came on and it was his cross which led to Napoli's equaliser 12 minutes after the break with their first effort on target.

Genoa's Johan Vasquez got to the cross ahead of Hojlund but the loose ball bounced kindly for the unmarked Anguissa to pounce with a header.

Napoli finally began to motor, and after Hojlund had a goal ruled out for offside and Giovanni Di Lorenzo's header crashed off the upright, the winning goal came 15 minutes from time.

Anguissa's shot was parried away by the keeper and this time Hojlund was there to capitalise with a low strike from the edge of the six-yard box.