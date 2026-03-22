Senegal's Idrissa Gueye Ready To 'Hand Back' AFCON Medals

Paris: Midfielder Idrissa Gueye said that his Senegal side deserved to be Africa Cup of Nations champions but he was ready to "hand back the medals" to Morocco if it eases tension between the two countries.

Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 in extra-time in the January final in Rabat but CAF punished them last week for their 15-minute walk-off during the match, overturning the result and awarding a 3-0 win and the title to hosts Morocco.

"I personally commit to collecting the medals and maybe giving them back to Morocco if that can ease tensions between the two countries," Gueye told Canal+ on Saturday after his Everton side's 3-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League.

"It's just ridiculous... a football match is won on the pitch, that's what we did in Morocco.

"We did what we had to do on the pitch, we won that match.

"We deserve to be African champions. We are the African champions as far as we're concerned. Titles are won on the pitch, not in offices."

Gueye, who captained Senegal in the AFCON final in place of the suspended Kalidou Koulibaly, took issue, however, with his federation's decision to appeal CAF's decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"If it were up to me, I would have told the federation not to appeal," he said.

The continent's showpiece football final on January 18 descended into chaos when Senegal players walked off in protest after the hosts were awarded a controversial penalty late in second-half stoppage time.

Play resumed after a quarter of an hour of confusion and tension, with Senegal supporters throwing objects and trying to invade the pitch.

Morocco's Brahim Diaz missed his penalty before Senegal went on to win with a goal from Pape Gueye in extra-time.