Scotland Strike Late to Book FIFA World Cup Place For First Time Since 1998

Glasgow: Scotland scored two dramatic stoppage-time goals to beat 10-man Denmark 4-2 on Tuesday and reach the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

On a crackling night in Glasgow, Kieran Tierney smashed home from distance in stoppage time and there was still time for another sensational finish from Kenny McLean.

The win means Steve Clarke's men will be at next year's World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States while Denmark face the lottery of the play-offs.

Scotland took the lead in just the third minute courtesy of a phenomenal Scott McTominay overhead kick.

With his back to goal near the penalty spot, the Napoli midfielder leapt acrobatically, firing the ball into the corner of Kasper Schmeichel's goal.

The Danes, who only needed a draw to top Group C, quickly settled and dominated possession for the rest of the half but could not find the net.

However, they were handed a lifeline from the penalty spot shortly before the hour mark after a lengthy VAR check ruled that captain Andy Robertson had fouled Gustav Isaksen.

Rasmus Hojlund, who had squandered some good positions in the first half, hammered the ball past goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Four minutes later the Danes were down to 10 men when Rasmus Kristensen was harshly handed a second booking and dismissed after being adjudged to have brought down John McGinn.

The Scots were back in front when Lawrence Shankland turned in a corner from Lewis Ferguson in the 78th minute, sending Hampden into raptures.

They held the lead for just three minutes before Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu side-footed the ball home for a second equaliser.

But Scotland were still not done.

Tierney scored from distance in the 93rd minute to restore Scotland's lead and McLean lifted the ball over Schmeichel, who was well off his line, from the halfway line.

Scotland finish as Group C winners with 13 points, two clear of Denmark.