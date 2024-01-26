Schoolchildren Revel in Memorable Day at India-England Test Match

Hyderabad: It was a memorable day for around 5,000 schoolchildren who came to watch the first day of the opening Test match between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal here on Thursday.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association threw the gates open free for 5,000 schoolchildren on the opening day and the schools made the most of the opportunity as they thronged the stadium in their colourful uniforms. HCA will give free entry to 5,000 students every day throughout the Test.

Children, who came from various schools across the State, were excited to witness the match live for the first time. They had a gala time cheering for their favourite cricketers from the Indian team. It will be a lifetime memory for most of the kids.

For S. Pratibha, a ninth grade student of Takshasila Public School, watching a game for the first time was a thrill. It also serves as an encouragement for her to take up sports. “To watch the Indian team playing out there is an unforgettable experience. Earlier, I have watched the World Cup and IPL on television but this is my first at a stadium. It is fun to watch so many fans cheering for the team from the stands,” she said.

“Watching Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling and all is awesome. I think it’s a really huge opportunity for us to watch the Indian team in action. It also encourages students over here to become sportspersons,” the 15-year-old added.

“While I was travelling to the Stadium from my school, I thought of cheering for India and I fulfilled that with great excitement. After I came to know that Virat Kohli was not playing this game I was disappointed. But I saw Rohit Sharma, K. L. Rahul and others. It was like Ho Ye! moment for me,” said Sahitya Pothapraeada, a 14-year-old ninth standard girl, adding Rohit is always doing well and he is a star player for her.

“My father always watches cricket and he is the reason I started following the game. I will go back home to tell my father that I would have missed all the fun had I not been to the stadium today,” she added.

For Rathnampally Shannon of Saint Peter’s High School it was a fanboy moment. Now, he wants to be a cricketer. “It was so good and I got goosebumps after seeing the international stars playing in front of me. Watching my favorites Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill play was a great feeling. I guess, I will come regularly for the next T20s and IPL matches and would like to pursue my career as a cricketer,” the 10th standard student beamed.

“I am pretty confused about what to say. We generally watch the game on television and witnessing the crowd and cheering for the team made me happy,” said Shannon’s classmate M. S. Suvin.

security staff slap intruder

Meanwhile, an over enthusiastic fan invaded the pitch before the start of Indian innings to meet Rohit Sharma. He approached the crease and tried to touch the Indian captain’s feet before the security personnel intervened and took him away. The non-resistant fan was also slapped by the stadium security in front of 23,734 spectators, who booed them for their high-handedness while taking him out of the field.