Scenarios for WTC finals: Is India still a top contender?

Rohit and men have found themselves on a rough side after the devastating 113-run loss against New Zealand in the second test of the three match series.

While still managing to stay on top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, the two-time runner ups have made it a little challenging for them to reach the all important finals.

With still 6 matches to be played as per the WTC schedule before the finals, team India requires four wins to secure their ticket to the big match.

Things would get worse for the top contenders if they lose the final match in the series against the Black Caps. The International Cricket Council(ICC) had predicted a best possible finish of 74.56 percent for team India.

Australia:

The Aussies look like the team with the highest chances of securing a final berth. With still seven games in hand, out of which 5 are at home against India, the Kangaroos are the favorites.

Just marginally distant from India in the WTC points table, Australia will face India and Sri Lanka next.

The ICC had given a best possible finish percentage of 76.32 for the side.

Sri Lanka:

At number three comes the island nation, with a best possible finish rating of 69.23 percent.

Currently, Sri Lanka has 55.56 possible points. They are to play two away tests with South Africa and two home games with Australia. If the team could push themselves for three victories they would secure their place in the finals.

New Zealand:

After celebrating a test series win on Indian soil nearly after 70 years, the Black Caps are eyeing for a final berth in the WTC. Though limited chances, the kiwis could make it through if they win all of their remaining matches in the WTC cycle.

On top of the final match of the series against team India, New Zealand would face England in a three match series at home.

South Africa:

The Proteas need to win four out of their remaining five matches in the WTC cycle. South Africa will face Bangladesh (1), Sri Lanka (2) and Pakistan (2) next. The team currently has 47.62 percent possible points.

However, other teams including England, Pakistan, Bangladesh and West Indies are not in contention for the final berth.