Paris Olympics: Satwik-Chirag pair qualifies for men's doubles quarterfinals

Paris: Medal contender Indian men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Monday qualified for the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics with one group match left in hand after the withdrawal of one pair and the loss suffered by another.

The world number three Indians were scheduled to meet the German duo of Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel on Monday in what was supposed to to be their second Group C match. But the match was cancelled following the withdrawal of Lamsfuss due to injury.

As per BWF General Competition Regulations for group-stage play, the results of all matches played, or yet to be played, involving Lamsfuss and Seidel will be considered "deleted". Any points from matches played against the Germans will not be counted.