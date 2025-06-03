We Will Build Road in Your Name if PBKS Wins: Fan Tells Iyer

Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas lyer opened up on his 'Sarpanch Sahab' nickname received since his joining the franchise, saying that it has become a common occurrence for him to be referred by his fans by this nickname.





lyer will have a chance to immortalise his name as the true 'Sarpanch' of PBKS as he looks forward to secure the franchise their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking in a video by PBKS official X handle, lyer said about his nickname, "I seriously have no idea about it. I have got no clue how I got this name, but I am sure it came from the management. They gave me this tag, and it has been tagged along. So wherever I go in Punjab right now, in Chandigarh, whenever I get out of the hotel, they're like, Sarpanch Sahab, take a picture."





"So, a lot of incidents have happened. But I remember this incident where we were just coming back from the ground in our Innova. So, we were stopped at the signal, and there was this car filled with five guys. They saw me sitting in the car, and they were like, Sarpanch Sahab, if you win this year, we will build a road here in your name," he concluded.

lyer has been a remarkable leader for PBKS so far, leading from the front as the side's top run-getter with 603 runs in 16 matches and innings at an average of 54.81 and a strike rate of 175.80, with six fifties. His best score is 97*. He is the sixth-highest run-getter this season.

If lyer wins, he will become the first-ever captain to win the title in two successive years with two different teams. He is already the only captain in IPL history to have led three different teams to finals, Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and PBKS.