Samson Reveals He Invited Football Star Michael Owen for Rice, Fish Curry in Cochin

Liverpool and Manchester United striker and Premier League legend Michael Owen’s recent visit to India saw him cross paths with Indian cricketer and passionate Liverpool fan Sanju Samson.



The Kerala-born wicketkeeper-batter, known for his love for the Reds, shared his admiration for Owen and spoke about India’s deep football culture during an exclusive conversation with JioStar.

Speaking exclusively to JioStar, Liverpool fan Sanju Samson highlighted the passionate football culture in India, while expressing excitement over his collaboration with Liverpool and Manchester United striker and Premier League legend Michael Owen:

“I was telling him [Michael Owen] how passionately we used to watch him play. My father is a big fan of him. It's a great collaboration which we all are starting. I am very fortunate to do this. We all are very happy and excited to see Michael Owen on the Mumbai football field. As my brother was saying, ‘The passion for football in India is often understated’, but I feel some people are really crazy about football. We are yet to explore the real talents and passionate crowds. I witnessed a game in Kerala, where I am a partner of a football club, Malappuram FC. The stadium was packed with about 30,000 people. You can see the crowd there. There is a huge fan base for football. I have also invited Michael to explore more football and possibly, even come to Cochin. We can welcome him there with some rice and fish curry.”

On his early memories of Michael Owen:

“We used to sit in our small room at the Police Headquarters in Delhi. My father would come and check the time, saying, 'Okay, tonight at 9:00 p.m. Michael Owen is playing, do you want to watch him?' So, I think it's a very funny how way life brings us all together.”