Sameer to Lead London Royals in TPGL

Sameer Mahindra will lead the London Royals team in the upcoming Telangana Premier Golf League, the Bikkina Sports and Entertainment LLP announced at the launch of their team jersey. Speaking on the occasion, founder Srinivas Bikkina said: “This is just the beginning. We’re thrilled to bring together our passion for sports, technology, and entertainment under one banner. Golf is our first step — but we are equally excited to expand into entertainment and other sports in the near future.”

London Royals team: Sameer Mahindra (captain), Manoj Chawda, Vivek Varma, Ravi Kumar Yerra, Baswa Veeran Babu, Mohan Singh, T. V. Subba Rao, DVS Jaya Krishna, Praveen Baheti, Rajesh Udupa, Anil Reddy K, Srinivas Bikkina.