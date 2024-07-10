Salary and responsibilities of new team India head coach Gambhir

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had on Tuesday announced Gautam Gambhir as the new team India head coach replacing Rahul Dravid.

Accepting his new role, the former opener, said, "India is my identity and serving my country has been the greatest privilege of my life. I’m honoured to be back, albeit wearing a different hat." He also assured, that "The men in blue shoulder the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians and I will do everything in my power to make these dreams come true!"

Welcoming Gambhir to his new role, BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote on 'X', "It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward."

Gambhir will take over his responsibilities starting from the Sri Lanka series due later this month. Earlier, some reports stated that the delay in Gambhir's appointment is because of issues in finalising his salary.



Salary:

The BCCI in its notification for the post had put in desired qualifications such as Experience as player or coach, BCCI certifications, age and etc. The notification also said that the salary is "negotiable and will be commensurate with experience."

However, reports suggest that the two time world cup winning player will draw Rs 10-12 crore in salary annually.

Apart from the salary, the head-coach of team India will get other perks like staying in five star hotels and flying in business class etc. India's head coach will also receive an additional "daily allowance" of of over Rs 20,000 ($250)

Responsibilities:

As per the notification, the Head coach is responsible for developing a world class Indian Cricket Team which delivers sustained success in all conditions and formats. He will also be responsible for the performance and management of India men's team (senior) in all three formats.

Furthermore, the head coach is responsible to lead a team of specialist coaches and support staff and also to review, maintain and enforce disciplinary codes.