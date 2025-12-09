Salah Turns Up For Training With Liverpool Future in Balance

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah reported for Liverpool training on Tuesday as doubts continued to grow about the star striker's future at the Premier League champions.

The Egypt forward was left out of Liverpool's squad for their Champions League tie at Inter Milan on Tuesday following his extraordinary public criticism of Reds manager Arne Slot after he was left on the bench for the third consecutive game.

Salah drove himself to Liverpool's training base in Kirkby on Tuesday and posted an Instagram picture of himself in the facility's gym.

The 33-year-old said after the 3-3 draw with Leeds on Sunday that he felt like he had been "thrown under the bus" by Liverpool and no longer had a relationship with Slot, sparking reports the Egyptian could be on his way out of Anfield in January despite signing a new contract in April.

Saudi clubs are reportedly preparing to make offers for Salah.

Asked at a pre-match press conference in Milan on Monday, whether Salah, who has scored 250 times for Liverpool since signing from Roma in 2017, had played his last game for the Reds, Slot replied: "I have no clue.

"I cannot answer that question at this point in time.

"He has every right to feel what he feels, but he doesn't have the right to share it with the media."

Salah, who was not even used as a substitute at Elland Road, is set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations after next weekend's home match against Brighton in the Premier League.

He said he was "very, very disappointed" to have again been named among the substitutes at Leeds, adding: "I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am on the bench for three games so I can't say they keep the promise.

"I said many times before that, I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden we don't have any relationship.

"I don't know why but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club."

Salah made his explosive comments in the midst of a dismal season for both him and Liverpool.

The Reds have won just four times in 15 matches in all competitions and sit 13th in the Champions League with nine points after being thumped 4-1 at home by PSV Eindhoven in their most recent European outing.

Salah has played a key role in Liverpool's two Premier League titles and one Champions League triumph during his iconic spell on Merseyside.

But he has been a shadow of his former self during Liverpool's struggles this season -- the title-holders are 10th in the table -- with just four goals in 13 top-flight appearances.