Saiyami Kher Named Official Ambassador of Ironman India

New Delhi: Actor and athlete Saiyami Kher has been named the official ambassador for Ironman India, becoming the face of the event after completing the gruelling Ironman 70.3 triathlon twice in less than a year.

Saiyami, known for movies such as "Ghoomer", "Choked", "Jaat" and "8 A.M. Metro", successfully completed her first Ironman 70.3 in September 2024 and her second in July 2025, a feat that makes her the only Indian actor to achieve the milestone, according to a press release.

The Ironman 70.3 — also known as the Half Ironman — is one of the toughest endurance challenges in the world, requiring participants to cover a total distance of 70.3 miles (113 km) comprising a 1.9 km swim, 90 km cycle ride, and 21.1 km run, all in a single day.

— In recognition of her consistency and commitment to the sport, the Ironman International Committee has appointed her as the face of Ironman Indiaan honour reserved for individuals who embody the spirit of perseverance and strength.

"I'm truly honored and excited to be the face of Ironman India, which takes place in Goa on the 9th of November. This journey represents everything I believe in passion, consistency, and the refusal to give up.

"Completing the Ironman 70.3 twice in less than a year wasn't about chasing records; it was about challenging my own limits. Every swim stroke, every uphill ride, every step of the run reminded me of how much the human body and mind are capable of," she said.

For Saiyami, Ironman isn't just a race, it's a "mindset and a way of life".

"I've always loved pushing boundaries whether in sport or as an actor and I hope my journey can inspire more Indians, especially women, to embrace endurance sports. It makes me so happy to see the growth in participation from Indians each year, and it's heartening to watch this community grow stronger. The joy, resilience, and self-belief that come with it are life-changing," she added.

Saiyami, who has balanced a career in cinema with her passion for athletics, said the experience of training for and completing the Ironman was nothing short of transformative.

As the newly appointed ambassador, she aims to encourage more Indians to take up endurance sports and promote a culture of fitness and mental strength.