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Sabalenka Subdues Rybakina to Reach Miami Open Final

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27 March 2026 7:43 AM IST

Aryna Sabalenka storms into Miami Open final, sets up clash with Coco Gauff

Sabalenka Subdues Rybakina to Reach Miami Open Final
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Aryna Sabalenka returns to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during a semifinal match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

World number one and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka powered past second-ranked Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday to line up a Miami Open title clash with Coco Gauff.

Sabalenka, who fell to Rybakina in the Australian Open final before turning the tables on the Kazakh in the Indian Wells title match this earlier this month, broke the big-serving Rybakina twice in each set to keep her bid for the "Sunshine Double" of Indian Wells and Miami on track.


( Source : AP )
Aryna Sabalenka 
United States 
AP
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