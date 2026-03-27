Sabalenka Subdues Rybakina to Reach Miami Open Final

World number one and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka powered past second-ranked Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday to line up a Miami Open title clash with Coco Gauff.

Sabalenka, who fell to Rybakina in the Australian Open final before turning the tables on the Kazakh in the Indian Wells title match this earlier this month, broke the big-serving Rybakina twice in each set to keep her bid for the "Sunshine Double" of Indian Wells and Miami on track.