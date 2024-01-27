Sabalenka Secures Second Consecutive Australian Open Singles Title

Hyderabad: Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka asserted her dominance at the Australian Open by claiming her second consecutive singles title, defeating China’s Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2. Sabalenka's victory not only solidifies her as the first woman since Victoria Azarenka in 2012 to defend the title but also propels her back to the World No.1 ranking in the WTA.

Throughout the tournament, Sabalenka displayed remarkable consistency, not dropping a single set en route to her triumph. In the final, her flawless performance saw her break Qinwen early in the first set, setting the tone for her commanding victory. Despite a brief moment of tension when serving for the championship at 5-2 in the second set, Sabalenka showcased her resilience to seal the win in just 76 minutes.

Her stellar performance on the court underscores her status as one of the sport's leading figures and sets the stage for more thrilling tennis action in the remainder of the Australian Open. Sabalenka's back-to-back title triumphs highlight her remarkable skill and determination, cementing her legacy as a force to be reckoned with in the world of tennis.