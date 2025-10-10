 Top
Sabalenka Extends Wuhan Winning Streak to 20 Matches

PTI
10 Oct 2025 4:30 PM IST

Sabalenka won the Wuhan Open title in 2018, '19 and again last year on her return to the Chinese city

Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka smiles after winning against Slovakia’s Rebecca Sramkova during their women’s singles match at the Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, Central China’s Hubei province on October 8, 2025. (Photo by AFP)
Wuhan: Aryna Sabalenka extended her winning streak at Wuhan to 20 matches with a 6-3 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Elena Rybakina on Friday to reach the semifinals of the WTA 1000-level tournament.
The US Open champion won the Wuhan Open title in 2018, '19 and again last year on her return to the Chinese city.
Top-ranked Sabalenka broke Rybakina's serve three times in the 1-hour, 25-minute match to advance into the semifinals for the 11th time this season, and then waved and blew kisses to the crowd.
It was also comfortable for third-seeded Coco Gauff, who cruised into a second straight semifinal with a 6-3 6-0 victory over Laura Siegemund.
The American lost to eventual champion Amanda Anisimova in the final four at the China Open last week.
Gauff will next face either No. 2-ranked Iga Swiatek or Jasmine Paolini, who were playing in the late match.
Sabalenka will play sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula, who earlier Friday went to a third set for a seventh consecutive match. She dropped the first set against Katerina Siniakova before reeling through the next two for a 2-6 6-0 6-3 victory.
Pegula is coming off wins over No. 9 Ekaterina Alexandrova and fellow American Hailey Baptiste, when she needed seven match points to clinch the win.
( Source : PTI )
