Veteran Sports Journalist S Thyagarajan Dies

Chennai: Veteran Indian sports journalist S Thyagarajan, who carved a niche for himself with his extensive coverage of hockey, died here on Monday after battling age-related ailments. He was 85.

Thyagarajan, who covered six Olympics and nine Asian Games, served 'The Hindu' newspaper from 1962 to 2013 before his retirement. He started his career with 'The Indian Express' in 1961.

Thyagarajan also served on the media and communications-related committees of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) during his journalistic career.

He was a former president of both the Sports Journalist Federation of India and the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists Association.