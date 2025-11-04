Rybakina Stuns Swiatek To Reach WTA Finals Semifinals For First Time

Riyadh: Elena Rybakina qualified for the WTA Finals semifinals for the first time after overcoming Iga Swiatek 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 on Monday.

That result and Amanda Anisimova's win over Madison Keys in the first professional matchup of the Americans, meant Swiatek and Anisimova will play on Wednesday for a spot in the semifinals.

Swiatek beat Anisimova in the Wimbledon final 6-0, 6-0 but Anisimova ousted Swiatek in the U.S. Open quarterfinals 6-4, 6-3.

Australian Open champion Keys, with a 0-2 record, was out of contention.

No. 6-ranked Rybakina passed the round-robin for the first time at her third WTA Finals. She extended her fine form from Asia, having won eight successive matches and 10 of her last 11.

But having lost her previous four matches against No. 2 Swiatek, Rybakina began overawed and Swiatek took the first set with only one break.

Then Rybakina locked in, served better, and Swiatek unraveled. The Pole, her own serve declining, made six unforced errors in the first set but 36 across the last two.

No. 4 Anisimova broke No. 7 Keys six times in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win.

Keys prevailed in a shaky first set for both and got the early edge in the second set, but Anisimova won the last four games of the second set and the last six games of the match.