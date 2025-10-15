Rumors of Kohli Leaving RCB: Kaif Offers Perspective on the Situation

Former team India player Mohammad Kaif strongly dismissed the rumors surrounding Virat Kohli's IPL future with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a franchise the talisman batter was part of since the inception of the tournament.

Unverified reports claimed Kohli would leave the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 champion team. The swirling rumors erupted after reports suggested Kohli had declined to sign a new commercial contract with RCB ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

However, Kaif brushed off the reports saying, Kohli remains deeply committed to the franchise.

Kaif clarified the situation, pointing out that a player’s contract and commercial endorsements are separate matters. In an Instagram video, Kaif reminded fans of Kohli’s long-standing pledge: "He will play his first and last match for Bengaluru only." He explained that the delay in signing a commercial deal could be due to possible changes in RCB ownership, which may necessitate fresh negotiations.