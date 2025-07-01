Rukega Nahi Jhukega Nahi: Wimbledon's Pushpa Post for Djokovic Stuns Internet!

Ahead of Tennis star Novak Djokovic's first Wimbledon game this season against France's Alexandre Muller, the official Instagram handle of the 'Grass Slam' shared a post that sent the internet buzzing.

Adding the 'Telugu Cinema' touch to Tennis, the creative post had Djokovic's digital avatar with his name written in Pushpa title font, more interestingly in Telugu.

The post was captioned, "Rukega nahi aur jhukega bhi nahi."

Official handle of the blockbuster movie, Pushpa commented on the post, "#KhukegaNahi." A fan claimed in the comment section that Allu Arjun liked the post. While many others were awestruck to see the creative. "Best. Post. Ever. As a Telugu tennis player, I'm over the moon," a third person wrote.

Meanwhile, Djokovic and Muller have only met once before, at the 2023 US Open, when the Serb dropped only five games.

Launching his latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam singles crown at Wimbledon on Tuesday, Djokovic still dreams of ending his career as the most successful player in tennis history even as he watches a new generation take charge.