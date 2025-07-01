 Top
Rukega Nahi Jhukega Nahi: Wimbledon's Pushpa Post for Djokovic Stuns Internet!

1 July 2025

The post was captioned, "Rukega nahi aur jhukega bhi nahi."

A combination showing Djokovic during a practice session and the post shared by Wimbledon (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Ahead of Tennis star Novak Djokovic's first Wimbledon game this season against France's Alexandre Muller, the official Instagram handle of the 'Grass Slam' shared a post that sent the internet buzzing.

Adding the 'Telugu Cinema' touch to Tennis, the creative post had Djokovic's digital avatar with his name written in Pushpa title font, more interestingly in Telugu.

Official handle of the blockbuster movie, Pushpa commented on the post, "#KhukegaNahi." A fan claimed in the comment section that Allu Arjun liked the post. While many others were awestruck to see the creative. "Best. Post. Ever. As a Telugu tennis player, I'm over the moon," a third person wrote.

Meanwhile, Djokovic and Muller have only met once before, at the 2023 US Open, when the Serb dropped only five games.

Launching his latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam singles crown at Wimbledon on Tuesday, Djokovic still dreams of ending his career as the most successful player in tennis history even as he watches a new generation take charge.

The 38-year-old has been tied with Margaret Court on 24 Grand Slam titles since winning his most recent major prize at the 2023 US Open.
The Serb has seen two-time defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz and world number one Jannik Sinner share the past six Grand Slams between them.
But the seven-time champion believes his most realistic hope of a historic 25th title lies on the grass of south-west London,.
"I would probably agree that Wimbledon could be the best chance because of the results I had, because of how I feel, how I play in Wimbledon, just getting that extra push mentally and motivation to perform the best tennis at the highest level," said Djokovic.
The veteran, who has lost the past two Wimbledon finals to Alcaraz, has the added incentive of pulling level with the retired Roger Federer, who won a record eight men's titles at the All England Club.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
