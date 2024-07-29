Rohit, Virat reach Sri Lanka; to start training for ODI series

Hyderabad: Team India ODI captain Rohit Sharma along with Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and other players who are part of the team will start training for the three match series against Sri Lanka at Colombo on Monday.

The star players arrived at the island country on Sunday evening and reports state that they will train under the supervision of team India Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

Other members of the squad including Vice-captain Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Riyan Parag, Siraj and other players who are currently engaged in T20 series will join after the completion of the last match on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Suryakumar-led T20 side had clinched the series after their win in the second match on Saturday and look to white wash the series.

Meanwhile, the first ODI match against Sri Lanka scheduled on August 2 will mark the comeback of star players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli into the ODIs after the 2023 World Cup finals against Australia.

Squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kl Rahul, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant, Harshit Rana, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sunder, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshadeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd Siraj