Rohit, Suryakumar leaving Mumbai Indians in 2025?

Hyderabad: Even with the mega IPL auction still far away, reports of key players switching teams are making rounds all over the internet.



According to the reports, Team India T20 World Cup winning captain Rohit Sharma and his close confidant and present T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, who are long associated with Mumbai Indians are to switch to a new franchise. In the previous season of IPL the five-time champion franchise decided to hand over the leadership role to Hardik Pandya, which for obvious reasons didn't sit well with Rohit and his fans. Rohit's fans booed Hardik in almost every ground throughout the tournament. There were rumors of separate camps and players skipping practice sessions etc in 2024. However, it was reported during the last season itself that Rohit will move out but latest reports claim that Suryakumar will join him. It is also said that Kolkata Knight Riders are set to bid for these top players. Meanwhile, Hardik's place in Mumbai is also not certain with the team finishing at the last spot in the previous tourney. He even lost his vice captaincy for team India after the T20 World Cup.

KL Rahul, who was seen involved in a heated exchange with the Lucknow Super Giants owner during a match in the last season is also rumored to end his association with the team. He will likely join Royal Challengers Bangalore as a captain.

There are also reports of Pant taking over the captaincy of CSK and of Dhoni's retirement.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is still to recommend its rules and regulations on retentions. The mega IPL auction will take place at the end of the year or in early 2025.